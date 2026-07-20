Bhiwandi Erupts In Protests Over Sonam Wangchuk's Detention As Students, Lawyers, Politicians Defy Heavy Rain |

Bhiwandi: Defying heavy monsoon rain, students, youth groups, lawyers and political workers staged demonstrations across Bhiwandi on Monday in support of environmentalist and education reform advocate Sonam Wangchuk, condemning his detention and the police action that prevented his proposed march towards Parliament in New Delhi.

Wangchuk's Detention Sparks Outrage

The protests were organised in response to reports that Wangchuk was taken into custody and shifted to a hospital while leading an agitation over issues related to education reforms and alleged irregularities in competitive examinations. Demonstrators also raised concerns over recurring paper leak incidents and demanded greater transparency and accountability in the country's education system.

The largest gathering was held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, where dozens of young men and women assembled despite incessant rainfall. Holding placards and raising slogans in support of Wangchuk, the protesters asserted that the movement was driven by students and concerned citizens rather than any political organisation.

"Voice of Frustrated Students"

Addressing the gathering, youth participant Aryan Gosavi said the protest represented the collective voice of students frustrated by repeated examination irregularities. He said the demonstration was aimed at safeguarding the future of students and ensuring a fair and transparent examination process.

Meanwhile, workers of the Republican Party of India (Secular) staged a separate protest outside the office of the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), demanding immediate action on issues concerning the education sector and expressing solidarity with Wangchuk's movement.

Lawyers Submit Memorandum

In another demonstration, a group of young advocates from the Bhiwandi Court, led by Advocate Amol Kamble, submitted a memorandum to Sub-Divisional Officer Amit Sanap. The memorandum expressed concern over the handling of the protest in Delhi and called for protecting democratic rights, including the right to peaceful protest.

Later in the evening, Congress District General Secretary Pankaj Gaikwad led a protest near the half-statue of Bharat Ratna Dr B.R. Ambedkar at Kopar Ali. Congress workers criticised the Centre's policies and voiced support for Wangchuk's campaign, urging the government to address the concerns raised by students and civil society.

Throughout the day, protesters maintained that their agitation was centred on protecting the integrity of the education system and defending democratic values. Despite the continuous downpour, demonstrations continued at multiple locations across the city, reflecting growing public concern over examination-related controversies and the treatment of peaceful protesters.

The protests concluded peacefully after memorandums were submitted to the local administration, while demonstrators reiterated that they would continue to raise their voice until their concerns were addressed.

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