Uddhav-Raj Thackeray Call Joint March In Mumbai's Dadar On July 26, Seek Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation Over NEET Row |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Thursday announced a joint protest march in Mumbai on July 26 in support of students agitating against the alleged NEET paper leak and the police action on protesters. The march has also been called to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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Addressing a joint press conference, the Thackeray cousins extended their support to the ongoing student agitation at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and appealed to citizens to participate in what they described as a 'show of strength' in Mumbai.

Raj Thackeray Gives Details On March's Route

Raj Thackeray said the march would begin from Shivaji Park on Sunday morning and culminate at Siddhivinayak Temple. "We have decided to hold a show of strength with these students on July 26. Students from across Mumbai are coming together to express their anger. It is important that the Centre understands the public sentiment. The march will begin from Shivaji Park and conclude at Siddhivinayak Temple," Raj Thackeray said.

Uddhav Thackeray said the march would end with prayers at the temple. "We will pray to God to give wisdom to the government. The march will conclude at Siddhivinayak," he said.

According to a news report by TV9 Marathi quoting sources, leaders and workers from other Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents are also likely to participate in the march, which is expected to raise issues including the alleged NEET paper leak, the demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and the alleged police assault on students during protests.

Raj Thackeray Slams Centre

Launching a sharp attack on the Centre, Raj Thackeray accused the government of ignoring citizens' concerns and failing to engage with agitating students. "During the farmers' protest, they were unwilling to meet them. The same happened during the Manipur violence, and now it is happening again. What were these students asking for? Ask them how much hardship they go through for NEET," he said.

Raj claimed he had earlier cautioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi about problems in the NEET examination system. "I had warned that while farmers were dying by suicide, students could face similar distress in the future. Today, the anger is not just about the examination but against the system itself," he said.

Drawing a comparison with the resignation of former Maharashtra Home Minister R.R. Patil after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Raj Thackeray argued that accountability should also be fixed in the NEET controversy. He said the issue had now gone beyond seeking the resignation of the Union Education Minister and questioned the Centre's handling of the crisis.

"If the Prime Minister had invited these students for discussions and understood their concerns, the situation would not have escalated to this extent. Why this arrogance of power?" Raj Thackeray asked.

The announcement comes amid intensifying nationwide protests over the alleged examination irregularities, with student groups and opposition parties demanding accountability and reforms in the conduct of national entrance examinations.

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