'Courage Of Mumbai': Woman Blocks Police Van, Allegedly Frees Demonstrators During Student Protest In Dadar; Sena UBT's Sanjay Raut Shares Video |

Mumbai: A dramatic scene unfolded during the ongoing student protest in Mumbai on Wednesday when a young woman briefly stood in front of a police vehicle, attempting to block it as officers detained protesters. The incident, captured on video, has gone viral on social media, with Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut sharing the clip on X and describing the act as 'The courage of Mumbai.'

The footage shows the woman standing directly in the path of a police vehicle carrying detained protesters, refusing to move for a brief period before the situation eventually de-escalated. The protesters were reportedly freed after a few more people joined the woman. The video has attracted widespread attention online, though Mumbai Police is yet to issue a detailed statement specifically on the incident.

The dramatic moment came amid a large-scale protest against the alleged NEET paper leak and in support of the nationwide student agitation that has intensified over the past three days. The movement, aligned with the campaign led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), drew more than 3,000 protesters, mostly students and young activists, to the streets of Dadar and Chembur.

Demonstrators demanded sweeping reforms in the education system and called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, accusing the Centre of failing to ensure a fair examination process.

Police maintained a heavy security presence at key locations, including Shivaji Park, Sena Bhavan and Veer Savarkar Marg, anticipating large gatherings. Authorities also carried out preventive detentions at several transit points in an attempt to limit the size of the protest.

Several participants alleged that police had placed them under house arrest before the demonstration and prevented them from leaving their homes. Others claimed officers were stationed at major exits of Dadar Metro Station, stopping and questioning young people suspected of heading to the protest.

According to protesters, initial attempts by police to prevent gatherings at Shivaji Park forced smaller groups to regroup near Sena Bhavan. The crowd soon grew rapidly, with participants estimating that more than 2,500 people had assembled. As the numbers increased beyond initial expectations, police eventually allowed demonstrators to march back towards Shivaji Park under supervision.

Mumbai Police, however, said that around 1,500 protesters had gathered at Shivaji Park despite permission not being granted for the public demonstration. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V) Mahendra Pandit said approximately 200 protesters were detained during the operation.

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