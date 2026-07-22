Massive Student-Led Protests Over NEET Paper Leak Erupt In Mumbai For The Third Consecutive Day As Over 5,000 Hit Streets Of Dadar & Chembur; Around 400 Detained | Pics | Vijay Gohil

The ongoing agitation against the national NEET paper leak escalated dramatically on Wednesday as over 3,000 demonstrators, predominantly students and young activists, took to the streets of Dadar and Chembur. Reaching a flashpoint on its third day, the movement – aligned with the nationwide campaign spearheaded by the Cockroach Janata Party – saw widespread calls for systemic educational reforms and the immediate resignation of the union education minister.

Heavy police bandobast at Shivaji Park, Sena Bhavan, and Veer Savarkar Marg

​Despite a heavy police crackdown and preventive detentions across key transit hubs, thousands of youths echoed the spirit of Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, effectively turning central and eastern Mumbai into ground zero for student activism. Several protesters, who had participated in the gatherings over the last two days, alleged that they were kept under house arrest by the local police at their respective residences. Tensions flared early in the afternoon as law enforcement deployed heavy bandobast around high-profile locations, including Shivaji Park, Sena Bhavan, and Veer Savarkar Marg.

Young protesters alleged that the police stationed themselves at critical exit points of the Dadar Metro Station and profiled every young individual, intercepting anyone who "appeared to be a demonstrator." One of the young protesters told The Free Press Journal on the condition of anonymity that, “My friends and I took the metro to join the demonstration but officers intercepted us immediately upon exiting. When we admitted why we were there, they prevented us from reaching the venue, took our details, and called our parents to send us home."

Female protesters detained; media personnel face high-handedness

​At the protest sites, early arrivals faced swift detentions, with female protesters among those seen being forcibly bundled into police vans. Media personnel covering the gathering also reported high-handedness, alleging that officers attempted to restrict spot reporting, confiscated phones used for recording the scene, and briefly detained at least one journalist.

​Initial attempts by law enforcement to keep Shivaji Park clear backfired. Pushed away from the park, smaller groups merged near Sena Bhavan, where the crowd rapidly swelled past at least 2,500 people. As the numbers surged beyond what the police could contain, authorities adjusted their approach, allowing the demonstration to proceed as a march back toward Shivaji Park.

​Chanting slogans such as "Save Education," "Inquilab Zindabad," and "Azadi," demonstrators waved placards reading “Padhne Do, Badhne Do” (Let Us Study, Let Us Grow) and “Desh Bachao, Kursi Nahi” (Save the Nation, Not the Seat).

According to the police, around 1,500 protesters had gathered at Shivaji Park and around 200 of them were detained as no permission was granted for the public demonstration. “The protesters were dispersed peacefully and further action is being taken as per law,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-V) Mahendra Pandit.

Social activist Chetan Kamble, fresh from participating in the Chalo Sansad March in Delhi, noted a distinct difference in tone between the two cities. ​"In Delhi, the police force was aggressive. In Mumbai, despite the early detentions, officers eventually accommodated the peaceful gathering once the sheer volume of youth made it clear they just wanted accountability," Kamble remarked.

​Simultaneously, a second major front opened in Chembur near Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Garden at around 1pm. More than 800 protesters assembled holding large cut-outs of the Indian Constitution alongside placards reading “We Came To Seek Justice” and “We Came For Our Children,” leading to another wave of local detentions.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VI) Sameer Aslam Shaikh said that police exercised restraint and repeatedly appealed to the protesters to disperse peacefully. After the crowd dispersed, around 200 persons were separated from the gathering and taken into custody. He added that the process of initiating legal action against the protesters for violating the prohibitory orders and other applicable provisions of law is currently underway.

Thackeray Factions Step In With Political Backing

​The movement gained significant political momentum as leaders across the spectrum arrived at the sites to extend solidarity. MNS Chief Raj Thackeray addressed the gathering at Shivaji Park, while Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and MNS leader Amit Thackeray visited both Dadar and Chembur.

​Addressing the media alongside protesters, Aaditya Thackeray launched a sharp critique against the central administration. ​"We stand firmly with these students. They are demanding basic accountability, but the government responds with arrogance. People who once backed them are feeling betrayed as the promised 'Achhe Din' have resulted in the dismantling of normal life," Thackeray said, urging citizens to join a larger demonstration planned at Shivaji Park on Friday.

​Adding a stern warning, Amit Thackeray stated, "This is genuine public rage that has moved from social media straight onto the streets. We back these students completely and warn the administration against touching peaceful demonstrators."

Rapper Raftaar Joins Dadar Protest

In a surprise for the spontaneous, people-led movement, renowned rapper Raftaar also joined the crowd at Shivaji Park, expressing his solidarity with the protesters and guided the youth march from Sena Bhavan to Shivaji Park. In a video posted on his social media account, Raftaar had expressed his wish to fight for the kids. He added that he had tried to participate in the protest in Delhi.

“There are a lot of people like me who want to support the movement without aligning with any political party. If exam papers are leaking again and again, we seek accountability from the person who is responsible,” he said, advising people to participate in protests which have required legal permissions.

​Bollywood Actress Ayesha Khan Alleges High-Handedness

​The police action also sparked outrage after actress Ayesha Khan (Dhurandhar) alleged she was unlawfully detained while attempting to express solidarity with students following recent tragic reports of NEET-related student suicides.

​In a video statement uploaded from the Worli Police Station, Khan claimed she was part of a small group of three people near the site around 4:00 PM when officers aggressively pushed her into a police van under the guise of enforcing prohibitory orders. She was later released after completing station formalities.

DCP (Zone-3) Jayant Meena said that Khan and others were seent back from the police station at 6pm.