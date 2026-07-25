Nearly 1,000 Join Student-Led March At Vashi Mini Seashore To Pay Tribute To 21 Students Over NEET Paper Leak |

Navi Mumbai: A students-led march at Vashi Mini Seashore on Friday witnessed an overwhelming response, with nearly 1,000 people participating to pay tribute to 21 students and demand justice over the alleged NEET paper leak crisis.

March Organised Independently by Seven Students with No Political Affiliation

The organisers had initially expected around 100 participants. However, word-of-mouth publicity and messages circulated through social media resulted in a much larger turnout, with students, parents and citizens from across Navi Mumbai joining the march.

The march was organised by Manish Chavan, Arsalan Khan, Aryan Sayyed, Manthan Mhatre, Abhishek Kamble, Kartik Poojary and Vishal Gaikwad. The organisers clarified that the initiative was completely independent and was neither supported by nor affiliated with any political organisation.

March Held in Memory of 21 Students Aged 16-22 Who Lost Their Lives

Carrying placards and raising slogans demanding justice for the students, participants marched peacefully along the Vashi Mini Seashore. Many parents also joined the procession in solidarity with the students.

According to the organisers, the march was held in memory of 21 students, aged between 16 and 22 years, whom participants believe lost their lives in connection with the alleged NEET paper leak crisis.

"We just wanted to pay respect to those students who lost their lives. Though we received an overwhelming response, everything remained peaceful. It was an issue that needed to be talked about and hence we decided to organise the march. Most importantly, we were not supported or backed by any political party," said organiser Manish Chavan.

The organisers said the unexpectedly large turnout reflected the concern among students and parents over the issue and reiterated that the march was a citizens' initiative to honour the students' memories and seek justice, without any political backing.

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