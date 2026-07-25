Maharashtra CET Cell Announces CAP Schedule For Undergraduate Fine Arts Admissions; 1,324 Candidates To Participate | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced the schedule for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for undergraduate Fine Arts programmes for the 2026-27 academic year. With the registration process now complete, 1,324 candidates have successfully verified and confirmed their applications and will participate in the admission rounds for Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) courses across the state.

CAP Round 1 Option Forms Submission Underway from July 24 to July 27

Admissions are being conducted for four-year full-time Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) programmes in disciplines including Painting, Sculpture, Textile Design, Ceramics, Interior Design, Metal Work and Applied Art. The first round of the CAP process began on July 24 and will continue until July 27. During this period, candidates must submit and confirm their online option forms by logging into the CET admission portal.

According to the CET Cell, the seat matrix for CAP Round 1 has already been published. The provisional allotment list for the first round will be announced after 5.30 pm on July 29. Candidates allotted seats must accept their allotment online between July 30 and August 3, after which they are required to report to the allotted institute with the necessary documents and admission fees to confirm their seats.

Registrations Slightly Dip from 1,415 Last Year; Deadline Extended to July 19

This year's registration figure of 1,324 students is slightly lower than last year's 1,415 registrations. The registration process, which commenced on July 7, was initially scheduled to conclude on July 14 but was later extended until July 19, allowing additional applicants to complete the verification and confirmation process.

The CET Cell said the admission process will be conducted in two CAP rounds. If seats remain vacant after the second round, a mop-up round will be organised between August 15 and August 19. Thereafter, institutes will conduct admissions for any remaining vacant seats at the college level. The entire admission process is scheduled to conclude on August 29.

Students have been advised to regularly check the official CET Cell portal for updated schedules, seat allotment details and further admission-related notifications.

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