IIT Bombay's SINE Achieves First Close Of Y-Point Venture Capital Fund For Deep-Tech Startups, Unveils New Brand Identity | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SINE) at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has achieved the first close of the Y-Point Venture Capital Fund, which it describes as India's first incubator-linked venture capital fund dedicated to deep-technology startups. Alongside the milestone, SINE also unveiled a new logo and brand identity, signalling its transition from a technology incubator to a broader innovation ecosystem supporting startups from research to commercialisation.

Fund Aims to Address Early-Stage Risk Capital Shortage for Deep-Tech Startups

According to IIT Bombay, the newly launched fund has been established to address a major challenge faced by deep-tech startups—the shortage of early-stage risk capital required for technologies that involve long development cycles and sustained investment. Beyond financial support, the fund aims to provide mentorship, industry connections and access to venture capital networks to help research-driven startups scale into globally competitive enterprises.

The institute said the launch marks an important milestone in SINE's evolution. Since its inception in 2004, SINE has supported more than 500 startups across sectors. With the Y-Point Venture Capital Fund, the incubator intends to extend its role beyond incubation by supporting entrepreneurs throughout the innovation lifecycle, from laboratory research and prototype development to commercialisation and business growth.

Director Prof. Kedare Says Fund Strengthens Institute's Ability to Commercialise Research

Speaking on the occasion, IIT Bombay Director Prof. Shireesh Kedare said innovation ecosystems create greater impact when they support ideas from discovery to deployment. He described the first close of the Y-Point Venture Capital Fund as an important step in strengthening the institute's ability to convert world-class research into globally competitive enterprises, adding that IIT Bombay has a responsibility to ensure the success of such pioneering initiatives.

Deputy Director (ART) Prof. Milind Atrey said deep-tech entrepreneurship requires more than scientific excellence, highlighting the importance of patient capital, institutional support and strategic partnerships. He added that while the fund would support startups emerging from IIT Bombay, it would also back innovative ideas originating from other research institutions and universities across the country.

Explaining the organisation's refreshed identity, SINE Professor-in-Charge Prof. Nishant Sharma said the new visual identity reflects collaboration among researchers, entrepreneurs, investors and industry partners, while Chief Executive Officer Shaji Varghese said the successful first close of the fund demonstrates investor confidence in SINE's ability to build successful deep-tech ventures.

IIT Bombay said the Y-Point Venture Capital Fund is designed to bridge the early-stage funding gap for science and technology-led startups by providing patient capital, strategic mentorship and access to an established innovation ecosystem. The institute believes the initiative will help strengthen India's deep-tech startup landscape while accelerating the commercialisation of research-led innovations.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/