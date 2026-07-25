SNDT Women's College Celebrates Ashadhi Ekadashi With Vibrant 'Gyan Dindi' Knowledge Procession At Churchgate | AI

Mumbai: Marking the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, the SNDT Arts and S.C.B. Commerce and Science Women's College at Churchgate organised a vibrant 'Gyan Dindi' (Knowledge Procession) on Friday, bringing together students, faculty members and administrative staff in a celebration of Maharashtra's rich spiritual and cultural heritage.

Procession Features Abhangs, Bhajans, and Presentations on Warkari Traditions

Jointly organised by the junior and senior colleges, the procession transformed the campus into a devotional setting as participants dressed in traditional attire walked together to the rhythmic beats of taal and mridang. The programme featured the chanting of abhangs, devotional hymns, and presentations highlighting the traditions of the Warkari sect.

The procession commenced from the college premises and aimed to introduce students to the teachings of the saint tradition, the values of the Warkari movement and the importance of social harmony, ethical values and India's cultural legacy. Students enthusiastically participated in the disciplined march, reflecting the spirit of devotion and community associated with the annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur.

Principal Dr. Sawant Encourages Students to Uphold Moral Values and Social Responsibility

Addressing the gathering, Principal Prof. Dr. Aditi Sawant encouraged students to pursue knowledge while upholding moral values and social responsibility. She said such initiatives play an important role in students' holistic development by fostering cultural awareness, national pride and a sense of social unity.

Vice Principal Mrs. Pragya Khairmode, Dr. Ram Pradhan, Supervisor Mrs. Archana Meshram, faculty members, administrative staff and a large number of students were present during the programme.

The college administration credited the successful organisation of the event to the collective efforts of teachers, non-teaching staff and students from both the junior and senior college sections, making the Ashadhi Ekadashi celebration a memorable and meaningful experience.

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