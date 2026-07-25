Student Organisations Stage Peaceful Mumbai Protest Over NEET Irregularities; No Police Action Or Detentions Reported | AI

Mumbai, July 24: Student organisations staged a peaceful demonstration in Mumbai on Friday, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination. The protest, attended by students and youth groups, concluded without any police action, unlike previous demonstrations where several participants were detained and cases were registered against protesters.

Protesters Call for Fairness, Transparency, and Systemic Reforms in Examinations

The demonstration was part of an ongoing movement by student organisations calling for accountability in the conduct of national entrance examinations and reforms to strengthen the integrity of the examination system. Protesters said their demands extend beyond the alleged paper leak and include ensuring fairness and transparency for future aspirants.

Following the protest, the All India Students' Federation (AISF) welcomed the peaceful conduct of both the demonstrators and the police.

Central MARD Writes to PM Modi Seeking Urgent Intervention in NEET Controversy

"Today's protest concluded peacefully. Despite the detentions and FIRs against students and youth in the past few days, people once again came together to democratically demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. We appreciate that the police did not resort to detentions or coercive measures today, allowing the protest to remain peaceful. We hope this approach continues, as the right to peaceful assembly is a constitutional guarantee," the organisation said.

Backing the students' concerns, the Central Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (Central MARD) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking urgent intervention in the NEET-UG controversy. The association said the alleged paper leak has raised serious questions about the credibility of the country's medical entrance examination and has caused uncertainty for lakhs of aspirants.

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Association Demands Investigation, Strict Action, and Protection for Genuine Candidates

In its representation, Central MARD urged the Union government to conduct a fair and time-bound investigation into the alleged irregularities, initiate strict legal action against those found responsible, strengthen examination security through technological safeguards and independent audits, and protect the academic interests of genuine candidates affected by the controversy.

"Transparency, accountability and fairness are essential to preserving public confidence in India's medical entrance examination system. Honest students should not suffer because of failures in the examination process," the association stated.

Student demonstrations have continued across several parts of Mumbai over the past week, including gatherings at Azad Maidan, Shivaji Park and Chembur, with participants demanding accountability and comprehensive reforms in the examination process. Several student organisations have maintained that restoring faith in competitive examinations will require both action against those responsible for the alleged irregularities and systemic reforms to prevent similar incidents in the future.

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