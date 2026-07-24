Mumbai Police Faces Fresh Controversy Over Viral Video Of Officer Allegedly Mishandling Woman Protester At NEET Rally | X @VarshaEGaikwad

Mumbai: A day after facing criticism over a police driver's alleged threat to implicate student protesters in false drug cases, the Mumbai Police landed in another controversy on Friday after a viral video showed a plainclothes police officer allegedly handling a woman protester inappropriately during a demonstration against the alleged NEET paper leak.

Police Reject Allegations, Say Incident Was 'Irresponsibly Misinterpreted'

The video triggered outrage among Opposition leaders and social media users, who accused the officer of outraging the woman's modesty and demanded immediate disciplinary and legal action. However, the Mumbai Police rejected the allegations, insisting that the incident had been "irresponsibly misinterpreted."

Ma’am, please note, this is being irresponsibly misinterpreted- the official, while managing law & order there, was trying to hold on to a male protestor when a lady unknowingly stepped in between, while he was looking away- Being a public figure, you are expected to verify… https://t.co/xwVqirsYf1 — मुंबई पोलीस Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 24, 2026

In a post on X, the Mumbai Police said the officer was attempting to restrain a male protester when the woman inadvertently came between them.

"As a renowned individual, it is expected of you to verify the facts before drawing any conclusions based on a video. The senior officers have confirmed all the facts," the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Akbar Pathan said senior officers had thoroughly examined the footage and found that the officer was focused on restraining a male protester and was looking away when the woman stepped into his path. He added that no offence has been registered in connection with the incident.

The controversy erupted during a protest at Shivaji Park in Dadar, where students and activists had gathered to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. Police later dispersed the demonstrators.

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Reacting strongly, Mumbai Congress president and Lok Sabha MP Varsha Gaikwad questioned why male police personnel were deployed to handle women protesters instead of women constables.

"What happened to a young woman during the protest in Mumbai is deeply painful. It is not right to speak of 'Ladki Bahin' and then treat young women in this manner. It is shameful that women are allegedly being mistreated in the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. False cases are being filed against students, and they are being threatened," Gaikwad posted on X, while also criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remaining silent over the police action against students.

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar demanded the immediate suspension and arrest of the officer seen in the video.

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