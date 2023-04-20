 Mumbai: Dance bar raided by Social Service Branch on Mira Road, 7 women rescued and 8 held
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Dance bar raided by Social Service Branch on Mira Road, 7 women rescued and 8 held

Mumbai: Dance bar raided by Social Service Branch on Mira Road, 7 women rescued and 8 held

Based on specific information about girls dancing and patrons showering money at Sona Palace Bar (Hotel Bhaargav Palace), a decoy recorded the act before a police team swooped down on it at around 11pm.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 08:09 PM IST
article-image

The Anti Human Trafficking Unit (social service branch) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police raided a Mira Road orchestra bar found to be indulging in vulgar dance performances under the guise of music shows late on Wednesday night.

Based on specific information about girls dancing and patrons showering money at Sona Palace Bar (Hotel Bhaargav Palace), a decoy recorded the act before a police team swooped down on it at around 11pm.

While seven women were rescued, eight people, including the manager, soliciting customers and other staffers of the establishment were taken into custody. The team also recovered ₹33,200 in cash.

Read Also
Mumbai: Bar, where obscene dances were performed, raided in Tardeo; 30 held
article-image

A case under various sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women Act, 2016, has been registered at the Mira Road police station against the accused.

The act has stringent guidelines and convictions in such cases, which are punishable with five-year imprisonment or a fine of Rs25 lakh, or both. However, the owners and operators who are the actual beneficiaries of the illicit trade are yet to be arrested.

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: Orchestra bar staging dance shows raided again
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira-Bhayandar: Structural audit of hoardings sought in Mira Road within 7 days

Mira-Bhayandar: Structural audit of hoardings sought in Mira Road within 7 days

Mumbai: UBT leader Sanjay Raut meets NCP president Sharad Pawar at his residence

Mumbai: UBT leader Sanjay Raut meets NCP president Sharad Pawar at his residence

Sanjay Raut: Actual death toll in Kharghar tragedy is between 50 and 75, but Maharashtra govt hiding...

Sanjay Raut: Actual death toll in Kharghar tragedy is between 50 and 75, but Maharashtra govt hiding...

Kharghar deaths: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde appoints Additional Chief Secretary to probe tragedy

Kharghar deaths: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde appoints Additional Chief Secretary to probe tragedy

Mumbai: From soulful poetry to Record Store Day Celebration; 5 things to do this weekend

Mumbai: From soulful poetry to Record Store Day Celebration; 5 things to do this weekend