Mumbai: Dance bar raided by Social Service Branch on Mira Road, 7 women rescued and 8 held

The Anti Human Trafficking Unit (social service branch) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police raided a Mira Road orchestra bar found to be indulging in vulgar dance performances under the guise of music shows late on Wednesday night.

Based on specific information about girls dancing and patrons showering money at Sona Palace Bar (Hotel Bhaargav Palace), a decoy recorded the act before a police team swooped down on it at around 11pm.

While seven women were rescued, eight people, including the manager, soliciting customers and other staffers of the establishment were taken into custody. The team also recovered ₹33,200 in cash.

A case under various sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women Act, 2016, has been registered at the Mira Road police station against the accused.

The act has stringent guidelines and convictions in such cases, which are punishable with five-year imprisonment or a fine of Rs25 lakh, or both. However, the owners and operators who are the actual beneficiaries of the illicit trade are yet to be arrested.

