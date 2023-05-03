 Mumbai Dabbawalas purchase gifts for King Charles' Coronation; here's what they bought
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Dabbawalas purchase gifts for King Charles' Coronation; here's what they bought

Mumbai Dabbawalas purchase gifts for King Charles' Coronation; here's what they bought

The Dabbawalas said that they have been sent invitations by the British Consulate and the British Embassy.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 11:06 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Dabbawalas purchase gifts for King Charles' Coronation; here's what they bought | ANI

Ahead of the coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charles, the famous Dabbawalas of Mumbai were seen purchasing gifts on Tuesday.

74-year-old King Charles will be formally crowned as monarch on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London.

Puneri Pagadi, Warkari shawl

The Dabbawalas bought Puneri Pagadi and a shawl of the Warkari community. Puner Pagadi is a unique style of turban and is considered a symbol of pride and honour in Pune. Puneri Pagadi was granted the Geographical Indication status in the year 2009.

Dabbawalas were sent invitations by the British Consulate

Talking to ANI, the Dabbawalas said that they have been sent invitations by the British Consulate and the British Embassy.

"Mumbai Dabbawalas have had good relations with British royalty. Two dabbawalas were invited to his wedding. It was an honour for us. He is about to become the King. So, we want to present King Charles with Puneri Pagadi and a shawl of the Warkari community," said Mumbai Dabbawalas Spokesperson Vishnu Kaldoke.

Mumbai's Dabbawalas are famous worldwide for their lunchbox delivery and return system in the metropolitan city.

Read Also
King Charles III, Queen Camila to wear dresses by Indian designer for Coronation
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC upholds order citing termination of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar

Bombay HC upholds order citing termination of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar

Thane: Woman passenger charred to death as auto-rickshaw catches fire after hitting road divider;...

Thane: Woman passenger charred to death as auto-rickshaw catches fire after hitting road divider;...

JEE Main 2023: Bombay HC dismisses plea challenging 75% eligibility criteria

JEE Main 2023: Bombay HC dismisses plea challenging 75% eligibility criteria

Mumbai Dabbawalas purchase gifts for King Charles' Coronation; here's what they bought

Mumbai Dabbawalas purchase gifts for King Charles' Coronation; here's what they bought

Uddhav lacked political acumen...: Sharad Pawar criticises former CM in his autobiography

Uddhav lacked political acumen...: Sharad Pawar criticises former CM in his autobiography