Mumbai Dabbawalas purchase gifts for King Charles' Coronation; here's what they bought

Ahead of the coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charles, the famous Dabbawalas of Mumbai were seen purchasing gifts on Tuesday.

74-year-old King Charles will be formally crowned as monarch on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London.

Puneri Pagadi, Warkari shawl

The Dabbawalas bought Puneri Pagadi and a shawl of the Warkari community. Puner Pagadi is a unique style of turban and is considered a symbol of pride and honour in Pune. Puneri Pagadi was granted the Geographical Indication status in the year 2009.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Mumbai's Dabbawalas purchase gifts - Puneri Pagadi & a shawl of the Warkari community - for Britain's King Charles III, ahead of his coronation ceremony on May 6.

They say that they have been sent invitations by British Consulate, British Embassy.



They say that they have been sent invitations by British Consulate, British Embassy. pic.twitter.com/88RlOhxidQ — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

Dabbawalas were sent invitations by the British Consulate

Talking to ANI, the Dabbawalas said that they have been sent invitations by the British Consulate and the British Embassy.

"Mumbai Dabbawalas have had good relations with British royalty. Two dabbawalas were invited to his wedding. It was an honour for us. He is about to become the King. So, we want to present King Charles with Puneri Pagadi and a shawl of the Warkari community," said Mumbai Dabbawalas Spokesperson Vishnu Kaldoke.

Mumbai's Dabbawalas are famous worldwide for their lunchbox delivery and return system in the metropolitan city.