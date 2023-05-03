 King Charles III, Queen Camila to wear dresses by Indian designer for Coronation
The new British monarch will be crowned at Westminster Abbey alongside his wife, Camilla, during a spiritual service on the morning of May 6.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 09:32 AM IST
article-image
King Charles III and Queen Camila | Instagram

Priyanka Mallick, an Indian designer from West Bengal's Singur, has made India proud, as her designs have been selected by the British royals for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camila.

Mallick will produce dresses with local inputs, along with stylists in London, through the mail. The young designer has designed a beautiful red dress for Queen and a broach for King, to be worn in the evening.

The young designer has created her signature ‘butterfly’ input, in the designs, as reported by ANI.

Mallick has also received an invitation to attend the ceremony, however, the designer will attend it virtually. The big ceremony at Westminster Abbey will be held on May 6, according to an ANI report.

