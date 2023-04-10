King Charles III coronation: 3 crowns, gold carriage and an EMOJI, new details revealed

King Charles III and Queen Camila | Instagram

Buckingham Palace on Sunday revealed details ahead of the coronation of King Charles III, which will take place in London in less than a month’s time.

The new British monarch will be crowned at Westminster Abbey alongside his wife, Camilla, during a spiritual service on the morning of May 6.

The ceremony will include many ancient traditions, royal jewellery, carriages, and a bespoke 'emoji' showing the first British crowning of the social media era. The emoji will appear on Twitter when coronation hashtags are used over the holiday weekend.

Royal processions

Diamond Jubilee State Coach | AFP

There will be two processions through the streets of the British capital on coronation day – one taking the King to be crowned and a larger parade back to Buckingham Palace after the historic service, where the monarch and members of the royal family will make a balcony appearance.

Breaking tradition, King Charles and his wife Camilla will come out of the Buckingham Palace in the horse-drawn, gilded black Diamond Jubilee State Coach. The journey to Westminster Abbey will be cut short by about 2 kilometers as the procession will pass through Admiralty Arch, Trafalgar Square, and a statue of Charles I.

Ceremony

St. Edward’s Crown | AFP

Charles will be crowned monarch with the St. Edward’s Crown but will eventually switch to the lighter Imperial State Crown for the procession back to the palace.

The Buckingham Palace has also outlined the coronation regalia, which are 'sacred and secular objects' symbolic of the 'responsibilities of the monarch' that will be featured in the Westminster service.

This includes five symbolic swords, two scepters and a Ring of sapphire with a ruby cross set in diamonds. Camilla will wear Queen Mary’s Crown and hold a scepter made of ivory.