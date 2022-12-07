WATCH: King Charles III visits gurdwara in England's Luton town, sits on floor, greets devotees with Namaste in viral video

WATCH: King Charles III visits gurdwara in England's Luton town, sits on floor, greets devotees in viral video | Twitter

King Charles III visited a newly-built Sikh gurdwara on his first trip to Bedfordshire. The visuals from his visit to the divine place were shared by the official account of The Royal Family on Twitter, and it showed the monarch happily greeting devotees at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Luton.

Not just did the Majesty interact with devotees seated for the langar (free food distribution service), he also greeted them in the traditional namaste style.

The King also engaged in a conversation with the community members involved in the managemnet of the sikh temple. His visit came into account to learn more about the initiatives delivered to the locals, like Covid vaccine clinics and langar facilities. He met the volunteers who run the Luton Sikh Soup Kitchen Stand that offers vegetarian hot meals all 365 days a year at the holy premises.



Check visuals from his gurdwara visit:

An overview video of King Charles III's visit to the gurdwara

During the pandemic, the Gurdwara ran a pop-up Covid vaccine clinic, which was one of the first of its kind in the UK.



The Gurdwara also encouraged other places of worship to tackle misinformation regarding vaccine hesitancy. pic.twitter.com/bm43iEXLbC — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 6, 2022

The monarch was seen seated on the floor, taking off his pair of shoes

When you come to the Gurdwara, all the worldly titles are left at the door. Whether a King or homeless..you are all treated the same, equally, as human beings first. 🧡🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/zU7Pgbg1b1 — Singhwhenyourewinning (@pedalsingh) December 7, 2022

He strikes an impromptu chat with devotees

King Charles visited a Gurdwara (Sikh Temple) in Luton today, and it looks as if his famous bodyguard also made an appearance with him 👀 pic.twitter.com/GujVGr5xte — UB1UB2 SOUTHALL (@UB1UB2) December 6, 2022