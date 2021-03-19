Mumbai: Cyclist mowed down by BEST bus, driver held

A 29-year-old cyclist was mowed down by a BEST bus near Marve Road in Malad on Friday morning.

The deceased, identified as Ambre Luhar, died on the spot after the bus ran over him. Malvani Police have arrested the bus driver and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10.30am, near Marve Naka on Marve Road, when a BEST bus of route 273, was on its way from Malvani Depot to Malad Railway Station. The bus bearing registration number MH-01-DR-1639 was on wet lease, and Manoj Lotanrao Patil, 29, was on the wheels at the time of the incident.

When the bus reached Marve Naka, Luhar, who was coming from the same direction of the bus on his bicycle, hit the left side of the said bus and fell down. As the bus was in a moderate speed, Luhar was caught up in the rear left tyre of the bus and was crushed under it. He was immediately rushed to the civic-run Shatabdi hospital in Kandivali, but was declared dead before arrival.

Subsequently, police were informed and a case of rash driving, causing death due to negligence was registered against the bus driver Patil, following which he was arrested. Patil will be produced before a local magistrate court on Saturday and will be remanded in police custody for further probe.