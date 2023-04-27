Mumbai: Cybercrime cases rise 26% in 1st quarter | File

Mumbai: From January till March this year, cybercrime shot up by 26.57% as compared to the cases registered in the corresponding period last year. This year, 1,205 cases have been registered by the Mumbai police, of which 92 were detected and 135 persons arrested.

January to March 2022, 952 cases were registered and 61 were detected with 84 arrests. Most cases of cybercrime registered this year were related to online cheating (606), followed by bank card fraud (394) and obscene email cases (76).

Category-wise count

Analysis of the cases of online cheating, which has been classified into eight components, has revealed that most cases are of frauds related to job fraud (65), online purchases (48), fake websites (31), investments (23), loans (18), customs gifts (17) and crypto-currency frauds (8).

Data has also revealed that cases of job fraud, purchase fraud, fake website fraud, investment fraud and crypto-currency fraud increased this year as compared to last year in the first quarter. While cases of insurance/ provident fund fraud, matrimonial fraud and loan fraud have seen a diminishing trend this year.

Further analysis has revealed that this year 38 cases of fake social media profile/ morphing emails/ SMS were registered, followed by sextortion (17), hacking (13), phishing/man-in-middle attack/spoofing mail (13), data theft (7) and pornography (3). There had been zero detection in cases of tampering of source code, customs gift fraud, insurance/provident fund fraud, matrimonial fraud, data theft and crypto-currency fraud, statistics revealed.