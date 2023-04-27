 Mumbai cyber safe: Techie loses ₹40 lakh to 'like video & earn' fraud 
The cyber crook established contact with the complainant through WhatsApp with an offer of a part time job in which he had to 'like' videos on social media platforms in exchange for handsome returns.

Suresh Golani
Updated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 08:11 PM IST
representative pic

Mira Bhayandar: A 30-year-old techie from Mira Road who works with a multinational IT service company in Mumbai became the latest victim of cybercrime after he was cheated of more than Rs. 40 lakh by fraudsters who lured him with a fake promise of handsome returns on investment in digital marketing.

The cyber crook established contact with the complainant through WhatsApp with an offer of a part time job in which he had to 'like' videos on social media platforms in exchange for handsome returns. To win his trust, the crooks initially paid Rs.300 as earnings for the likes he posted for some videos. Later he was told to invest money for higher profits.

The complainant fell for the trap and ended up paying Rs. 40.39 lakhs through several transactions. However, he neither got back his investment nor any profit. Realising he was duped, the complainant approached the Naya Nagar police station and registered an offence against the cyber crook. Further investigations were on.

10 tips to stay safe from online banking fraud

10 tips to stay safe from online banking fraud |

Mumbai police cautions citizens

According to Cyber Crime Cell under Crime Branch of Mumbai police , the most common form of online frauds are related to banks, online commerce platforms where fraudsters, posing as bank /platform officials, convince the victim to share OTP, KYC updates and sometimes send the links to be clicked to access bank accounts.“People should know that no bank or institution is authorised to demand for bank details or PIN numbers. Unfortunately, educated people are falling prey to online frauds and losing lakhs of rupees,” explained DCP Cyber Crime, Balsingh Rajput.

