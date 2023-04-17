Mumbai Cyber Safe: Senior citizen loses ₹83,000 while trying to cancel train railway ticket

A 65-year-old man seeking to cancel a confirmed railway ticket lost Rs83,000 to unscrupulous elements online. The elderly man came across a fraudulent helpline number on the internet and was induced by a purported customer executive, who induced him to download remote access apps on his phone to siphon money from his bank account.

The Kherwadi police said the complainant is a writer and had come to Mumbai for some work from Chalisgaon. He was scheduled to return on March 31 and had bought a confirmed railway ticket. Last minute, though, some other work cropped up and he had to cancel his ticket.

Fake customer executive dupes 65-year-old

A ‘customer executive’ shared a link containing a document and asked the complainant to fill in the required details. He then induced him to download two remote access apps and made him share his e-payment gateway details.

After some time, Rs5,000 and Rs8,999 got debited from his bank account. When he sought an explanation, he was told the debits happened mistakenly and would be credited back after some time.

The next day, the writer checked his phone and learnt that Rs49,999 and Rs18,962 had been debited from his bank account. Realising that he had been duped, he approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter.

FIR registered against fraudster

On Sunday, a case was registered under sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

Mumbai Cyber Safe

According to Cyber Crime Cell under Crime Branch of mumbai police , the most common form of online frauds are related to banks, online commerce platforms where fraudsters, posing as bank /platform officials, convince the victim to share OTP, KYC updates and sometimes send the links to be clicked to access bank accounts.“People should know that no bank or institution is authorised to demand for bank details or PIN numbers. Unfortunately, educated people are falling prey to online frauds and losing lakhs of rupees,” explained DCP Cyber Crime, Balsingh Rajput