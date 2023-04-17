 Mumbai Cyber Safe: Cops launch manhunt for police impersonator who siphoned of lakhs of rupees online
The fraudster used to call people on Skype and WhatsApp and forced them to send money after putting them under fear of taking criminal action against them.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 08:36 AM IST
Mumbai: The Bangur Nagar police have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly created bogus police ID cards and duped several people posing as a policeman. The fraudster used to call people on Skype and WhatsApp and forced them to send money after putting them under fear of taking criminal action against them. The police have so far come across three victims who were targeted by the fraudster, sources said.

According to the police, the complainant in the case is police officer Kiran Gangurde.

The police had learnt that a woman based in Paud, Pune Rural, was recently contacted by the fraudster posing as a police officer and induced her to pay Rs1 lakh via online transfer. Similarly, a woman from Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune was duped by the fraudster to the tune of Rs 5.90 lakh. A Delhi-based woman too had complained to the Mumbai Police about having received a similar call from the accused, police said.

Case registered against unknown person

A case has been registered by the police against unknown person on charges of acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention, cheating by impersonation, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, forgery, forgery of valuable security, will, etc, forgery for purpose of cheating, using as genuine a forged document or electronic record, identity theft and cheating by personation by using computer resource under the sections of Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

