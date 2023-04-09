 Mumbai Cyber Safe: Police arrest 3 for duping woman of ₹87,000 in online food order scam
Mumbai Cyber Safe: Police arrest 3 for duping woman of ₹87,000 in online food order scam

The complaint was registered on January 7 when the victim ordered for online food but the fraudsters asked her to click a link and send ₹5 for a confirmation. To her shock, few moments later ₹87,000 was deducted from her account.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 09, 2023, 10:55 PM IST
Representative Image | File

The Gamdevi police arrested 3 people on Saturday from Jharkhand in a fraud case for allegedly duping a 53-year-old woman from south Mumbai while she was looking to order food online.

The complaint was registered on January 7 when the victim ordered for online food but the fraudsters asked her to click a link and send ₹5 for a confirmation. To her shock, few moments later ₹87,000 was deducted from her account. 

She registered a complaint at the Gamdevi police station which initiated a probe in the matter. After rigorous cyber search for the fraudsters for over two months, the police tracked the accused men from Jharkhand and nabbed them. An FIR under relevant sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act was registered by the police, the police said.

