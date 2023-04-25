Mumbai Cyber Safe: Man under disguise of cop sextorts ₹8 lakh from senior citizen

Representative pic

Mumbai: A senior citizen coughed up ₹8.2 lakh to a sextortionist, after watching an adult video on YouTube. Quoting the complainant, the Vakola police said that the man was randomly watching videos on YouTube when a thumbnail showing a naked girl caught the elderly's attention.

He started watching the video and in between a pop-up came for live chat. The complainant entered the chat room and got connected to a woman aged around 30 years. She, too, was naked and asked the man to remove his clothes as well.

Accused introduced himself as a cop

He complied and the call got disconnected after a small talk. Sometime later, the complainant received a call and the person on the other side introduced himself as a cop. He told the aggrieved that the woman, with whom he spoke a while ago, has committed suicide, while asserting that the elderly was responsible for her death.

Marriage at home

To avoid police action, the 'cop' demanded money and the senior citizen transferred ₹8.2 lakh between November 2022 to January 2023. However, the demand for money continued and the man avoided approaching the police as a marriage was about to take place in his house and he feared that the alliance won't materialise as filing a case would defame him.

Fed up with constant harassment, the senior citizen finally narrated his ordeal to his son-in-law who convinced him to take the police's help. Based on his complaint, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Information Technology Act.