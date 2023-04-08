 Mumbai Cyber Safe: Man gets back ₹1.70 lakh lost in cyber fraud
Since the victim approached the Matunga police during the golden hour, the transaction was frozen and the money was sent back to the victim’s account.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 12:08 AM IST
Mumbai Cyber Safe: Man gets back ₹1.70 lakh lost in cyber fraud | Representative Image

A Kolkata-based businessman who had come to Mumbai to receive treatment at a Matunga-based hospital was duped to the tune of ₹1.70 lakh when he was attempting to order sweets online to offer at Siddhivinayak Temple. Since the victim approached the Matunga police during the golden hour, the transaction was frozen and the money was sent back to the victim’s account.

Victim was ordering sweets online

The incident happened earlier this week when the victim found a number on Google. He dialled and ordered the sweet as usual. For payment, he was sent a link and asked to pay ₹2,000 through the quick response code method. Seconds later, he received messages about money amounting to ₹1,70,068 being debited from his account.

Quick in approaching police

Realising that he was scammed, the victim immediately approached the police. A police official said, “We immediately contacted the nodal officer of his credit card to check on the transaction. The cyber frauds had placed an order for an Apple iPhone using the same account to which the money of the victim was transferred. The store was contacted and the order was canceled.”

The official added, “The money was frozen and sent back to his bank account,” The location of the source account is in Noida Delhi, but no arrests have been made yet.

article-image
