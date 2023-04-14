Mumbai cyber safe: Man duped of ₹2 lakh while ordering wine, one held

Mumbai Cyber Safe: Fraudster comes home to help increase credit card limit, dupes man of ₹2 lakh |

Mumbai: The Sewri Police have arrested a 41-year-old man for duping a customer of Rs 2 lakh while the latter was ordering a bottle of wine.

The matter occurred in July 2022, when the victim, who is also the complainant in the case, Krian Yande, wanted to buy a bottle of wine and for the same, he was searching online. He called on the contact number he found on a website and the caller asked him for credit card details. The victim was convinced to share the one-time password and he lost a total of Rs2,39,723.

This week, police found the accused’s location in Rajasthan and a team was deputed to arrest the accused. Two people were detained and one confessed to the crime. He has been identified as Abdul Khan. Khan is currently in custody and further investigations have been taken up. Khan was held under sections of 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code.

Mumbai Police cautions citizens

According to Cyber Crime Cell under Crime Branch of Mumbai police, the most common form of online frauds are related to banks, online commerce platforms where fraudsters, posing as bank /platform officials, convince the victim to share OTP, KYC updates and sometimes send the links to be clicked to access bank accounts.“People should know that no bank or institution is authorised to demand for bank details or PIN numbers. Unfortunately, educated people are falling prey to online frauds and losing lakhs of rupees,” explained DCP Cyber Crime, Balsingh Rajput.