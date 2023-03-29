Mumbai Cyber Safe: After siphoning off ₹1.94 lakh, victim's bank account used for fraud

Mumbai Cyber Safe: After siphoning off ₹1.94L, victim's bank account used for fraud | Representative Image

A teacher from Kurla not only lost Rs 1.94 lakh to cyber fraudsters but her bank accounts were also used as conduit for routing money siphoned off from other people. Quoting the 51-year-old complainant, the Nehru Nagar police said that she had ordered groceries online and two hours later, she received a message saying her order had been delivered. However, she hadn't got the groceries.

To complain about the same, the woman started virtually searching for the customer helpline of the company. She came across a contact number, dialed it but the person said that she will get a call back for registering her grievance. Moments later, she received a call and the caller asked her to download AnyDesk app, while claiming to be a customer care executive.

Read Also Cyber Fraud Awareness, an educational video from Adani Electricity

Victim's account seized by Rajasthan Cyber Police

She followed the instructions and a week later ₹99 and ₹344 got debited from her account. When she reached the bank to find out about the illegal transaction, she received another shock as the bank manager told that her account had been seized by the Rajasthan cyber police. The woman was further told that the action was taken as money from several accounts was transferred to her between February 25 and February 27.

It later came to fore that the fraudsters got her account details via AnyDesk which gives remote access to the device on which it's installed. In total, ₹3.71 lakh was routed through both the accounts registered in the woman's name. The fraudsters didn't stop there and even siphoned off ₹1.94 lakh belonging to the aggrieved.

10 tips to stay safe from online banking fraud |

Mumbai police cautions citizens

According to Cyber Crime Cell under Crime Branch of Mumbai police , the most common form of online frauds are related to banks, online commerce platforms where fraudsters, posing as bank /platform officials, convince the victim to share OTP, KYC updates and sometimes send the links to be clicked to access bank accounts.“People should know that no bank or institution is authorised to demand for bank details or PIN numbers. Unfortunately, educated people are falling prey to online frauds and losing lakhs of rupees,” explained DCP Cyber Crime, Balsingh Rajput.

Read Also Mumbai Cyber Safe: Cyber police to raise awareness among masses as fraud cases rise