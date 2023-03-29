Cyber Fraud Awareness, an educational video from Adani Electricity

File

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd has produced an educational video #ScammersKiBattiGul for its customers to create awareness on various cyber frauds that exists such as phishing scams, ransomware, identity theft and other kinds of cyber frauds. The purpose of the short video is to make customers understand how these scams work and what to look out for and steps they should take to protect themselves and the sensitive information that should not be shared with such scamsters. This educational video shows how a child uses smart tactics to handle scammers and respond to the fraud call in a clever manner.

Speaking on the cyber fraud awareness video, Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited spokesperson said, “Electricity related frauds affects our customers significantly and that is why we have taken a proactive approach to create awareness about cyber fraud and help our 30 lakh customers to protect them from such scams. The aim is to convey through the video that it is crucial for everyone to be aware of the prevalence of cyber fraud and be smart to avoid falling prey to these scammers. For us, customers safety is our utmost priority.”

Adani Electricity appeals its customers to watch the education video on our various social media handle @Adani_Elec_Mum. For any queries related to fake messages or cyber fraud, they can also reach out to our 24x7 toll free helpline No. 19122 or email us to helpdesk.mumbaielectricity@adani.com.

Guidelines from Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited for online Bill payment:

We Never ask you to share your password, payment OTP, or bank details.

We Never ask you to share your mobile/ laptop screen while making payments.

We never share any messages via a private unregistered number. Beware of such messages and never share your details with anyone. Stay alert and pay Safer.

Only use authorized payment modes

Links of short video:

https://www.facebook.com/AdaniElectricityMumbai/videos/?ref=page_internal

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CqKsf4NuC66/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=

https://youtu.be/Q_HoczZjoGo