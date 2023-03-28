 Mumbai Cyber Safe: Cyber police to raise awareness among masses as fraud cases rise
Mumbai Cyber Safe: Cyber police to raise awareness among masses as fraud cases rise

Cyber crime have been on the rise in the city

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 10:53 PM IST
Mumbai Cyber Safe: Cyber police to raise awareness among masses as fraud cases rise

Mumbai: With the rising cyber frauds in the state, the Maharashtra Cyber Police is raising awareness about frauds. The citizens are being educated about the possible scams and frauds including rental car scams, fraudsters approaching as Cyber Police officers, fake online payments, bogus instant loan mobile applications, etc.

In the rental car scam, as per the police, scammers are allegedly posing fake rental car advertisements via websites and mobile applications, while also setting their customer care numbers.

Online payment scams rising in Maharashtra

Citizens also receive calls from fraudsters who claim to be officials of the cyber cell and end up demanding a specific amount to register an online complaint. In Maharashtra, online payment scams are rampantly rising where fraudsters mainly send money to the bank account and then call or text informing that the transaction was done by mistake.

As one tries to send the amount back, the account gets hacked and the sender ends up losing control of the account.

10 tips to stay safe from online banking fraud

10 tips to stay safe from online banking fraud |

Mumbai police cautions citizens

According to Cyber Crime Cell under Crime Branch of Mumbai police , the most common form of online frauds are related to banks, online commerce platforms where fraudsters, posing as bank /platform officials, convince the victim to share OTP, KYC updates and sometimes send the links to be clicked to access bank accounts.“People should know that no bank or institution is authorised to demand for bank details or PIN numbers. Unfortunately, educated people are falling prey to online frauds and losing lakhs of rupees,” explained DCP Cyber Crime, Balsingh Rajput.

