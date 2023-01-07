Navi Mumbai: Dombivali man loses Rs 6.9 lakh in online part-time job scam | Representative Photo

Navi Mumbai: A 32-year-old Dombivali resident lost Rs6.9 lakh to a cyber fraudster while trying to earn side income through a part-time job. According to the police, the complainant received the online part-time job offer on WhatsApp on Nov 29, 2022. The message claimed that he would earn more than Rs18,000 per month.

The complainant responded and soon a website link to www.bakelang.com was sent along with an activation code for him to register. He filled in the details and also created a Telegram account for discussions on the part-time job. According to police, he then transferred a total of Rs6,90,000 from his two bank accounts between Nov 29 and Dec 12, 2022. Meanwhile, the fraudster kept sending different links on Telegram like www.neolr.com and www.jrlrbts.com for him to register.

The complainant started having doubts as he was asked to update his details to a new account numerous times. He tried to withdraw the money that he had transferred. However, he could not do so and was asked to pay Rs2,17,500 as charges to withdraw the amount. At this point, the man was sure he had been duped and approached the Turbhe MIDC police. A case has been registered against an unidentified person under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act.