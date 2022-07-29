e-Paper Get App

Mumbai cyber police nab 14 persons part of online instant loan racket

The cyber police have frozen 350 bank accounts, comprising Rs 14 crore, and crypto currency worth $2.17 lakh, Joint Commissioner (crime) Suhas Warke said

PTIUpdated: Friday, July 29, 2022, 02:11 PM IST
article-image
representative pic

The cyber police in Mumbai have arrested 14 people who were part of a racket involved in harassing people through mobile phone applications offering instant loans, an official said on Friday.

The cyber police have frozen 350 bank accounts, comprising Rs 14 crore, and crypto currency worth $2.17 lakh, Joint Commissioner (crime) Suhas Warke said.

The fraud and harassment came to light when a complaint was lodged in May this year and following a probe, the arrests were made in the last couple of weeks, the official said.

While applying for instant loans on mobile phone applications, all the personal data of the applicants would go to the company of the accused persons, which they then used for harassing people who failed to repay loans, he said.

The accused allegedly morphed obscene images of the victims who failed to repay loans or defaulted on the payment of interest and circulated the same to their friends and family members, the official said.

The accused were nabbed from Bengaluru (Karnataka), Andhra Pradesh, Gurgaon, Mumbai and Uttarakhand, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai cyber police nab 14 persons part of online instant loan racket

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka BJP Youth Leader murder: Basavaraj Bommai-led govt decides to hand over case to NIA

Karnataka BJP Youth Leader murder: Basavaraj Bommai-led govt decides to hand over case to NIA

IAF set to retire one MiG-21 squadron by September end, entire fleet by 2025

IAF set to retire one MiG-21 squadron by September end, entire fleet by 2025

Commonwealth Games 2022: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain stranded after leaving opening ceremony midway,...

Commonwealth Games 2022: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain stranded after leaving opening ceremony midway,...

'Framed in WBSSC scam': Sacked Bengal minister and TMC leader Partha Chatterjee

'Framed in WBSSC scam': Sacked Bengal minister and TMC leader Partha Chatterjee

Al-Qaeda-linked terror module busted in Assam; 11 detained

Al-Qaeda-linked terror module busted in Assam; 11 detained