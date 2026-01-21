Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 31-Year-Old Malabar Hill Woman Duped Of ₹1.31 Lakh In Courier Scam, FIR Registered

Malabar Hill Police register a cyber fraud case after a domestic worker was cheated of Rs 1.31 lakh by a caller impersonating a Delhi airport official | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 20: Malabar Hill police have registered an FIR of online fraud after a 31-year-old woman from the Malabar Hill area was allegedly cheated of Rs 1.31 lakh by an unidentified caller posing as an official from Delhi airport.

Caller poses as Delhi airport official

The complainant, Nikita Nitin Kaneri (31), a domestic worker residing at Devgiri Bungalow, servant quarters, Narayan Dabholkar Road, Malabar Hill, stated that on January 13, at around 9 am, while she was at work at Neelima Building, she received a call from mobile number 8119809164.

The caller claimed to be speaking from Delhi airport and informed her that a parcel addressed to her had arrived, containing clothes and USD 30 in cash. He told her that receiving cash in a parcel was illegal and warned her of possible legal action through the High Court.

Money demanded to ‘release’ parcel

When the woman asked the caller to send the parcel to her address, he refused and told her that to avoid legal action and to get the parcel released, she would have to pay a penalty of Rs 36,000. The caller then shared bank details and asked her to transfer the money.

Out of fear, the complainant transferred Rs 36,000 via Google Pay from her mobile number. Later the same day, the accused cited various reasons and demanded an additional Rs 95,000. She managed to transfer Rs 60,000 on January 13 but, due to daily transaction limits, could not send the remaining amount.

Suspicion raised after further demand

On January 14, 2026, at around 10.15 am, she transferred the remaining Rs 35,000 to the same bank account, taking the total amount paid to Rs 1.31 lakh. When she asked for a receipt, the caller demanded another Rs 1.49 lakh, which raised her suspicion. She then realised she had been cheated.

Police case registered

The woman immediately informed her husband and contacted the national cyber crime helpline 1930, where she registered a complaint. The cyber complaint reference number is 31901260011145. She was subsequently advised to approach Malabar Hill police station for further action.

On January 16, 2026, she visited Malabar Hill police station and lodged a detailed complaint. Based on her statement, police have registered a case against an unknown person for cheating and online fraud. Further investigation is underway to trace the accused and the bank account involved.

