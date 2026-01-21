 Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 29-Year-Old Sakinaka Bank Employee Duped Of ₹51,240 In Fake Resort Booking Scam; Case Registered
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Cyber Fraud: 29-Year-Old Sakinaka Bank Employee Duped Of ₹51,240 In Fake Resort Booking Scam; Case Registered

Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 29-Year-Old Sakinaka Bank Employee Duped Of ₹51,240 In Fake Resort Booking Scam; Case Registered

A 29-year-old bank employee from Sakinaka was allegedly cheated of Rs 51,240 by an unidentified person posing as a resort employee on WhatsApp. The fraud came to light when the victim reached the resort and found no booking in his name. Police have registered an FIR and are probing the case.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 09:30 PM IST
article-image
A bank employee from Sakinaka was allegedly cheated of over Rs 51,000 through a fake online resort booking scam | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 21: A 29-year-old bank employee residing in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai has lodged an FIR at the Sakinaka Police Station against an unidentified WhatsApp user and bank account holder for allegedly cheating him under the pretext of a resort booking.

Online search leads to fraud

According to the complaint, the victim has been living for the past six months in a tower in Sakinaka along with a female friend. On January 15, while searching online for resort options on his mobile phone, he came across an advertisement for Sahara Aamby Valley on Google. After clicking on the link provided in the advertisement, he obtained a mobile number.

When the victim contacted the number, the person on the other end introduced himself as a resort employee and quoted a charge of Rs 25,000 for a two-day stay, including food and beverages.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 29-Year-Old Sakinaka Bank Employee Duped Of ₹51,240 In Fake Resort Booking Scam; Case Registered
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 29-Year-Old Sakinaka Bank Employee Duped Of ₹51,240 In Fake Resort Booking Scam; Case Registered
Mumbai Politics: Shiv Sena (UBT) Appoints Former Mayor Kishori Pednekar As Group Leader In BMC
Mumbai Politics: Shiv Sena (UBT) Appoints Former Mayor Kishori Pednekar As Group Leader In BMC
Mumbai Crime: Real Estate Businessman Alleges ₹12-Crore Investment Fraud; EOW Registers FIR
Mumbai Crime: Real Estate Businessman Alleges ₹12-Crore Investment Fraud; EOW Registers FIR
Donald Trump At World Economic Forum: Top Quotes By US President In Davos - VIDEOS
Donald Trump At World Economic Forum: Top Quotes By US President In Davos - VIDEOS

To gain the victim’s trust, the accused also sent a resort brochure. Believing the claims, the victim transferred Rs 25,000 via a QR scanner, following which the accused sent him a receipt.

Additional payment demanded

A short while later, the accused called again and claimed that the room initially booked was not available and that an alternative room would need to be booked. He also assured the victim that the earlier amount would be refunded within 24 hours. Trusting the accused, the victim transferred an additional Rs 26,240, after which another receipt was sent.

Fraud uncovered at resort

On January 16, when the victim reached Sahara Aamby Valley Resort along with his girlfriend, he discovered that there was no booking in his name. The resort management further clarified that no employee by the given name or mobile number was associated with the resort. It was then that the victim realised he had been cheated.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Police EOW Launches Probe Into ₹34.75 Crore Diamond Fraud, Bollywood Actor Vivek Oberoi...
article-image

Police investigation underway

The victim subsequently returned to Mumbai and approached the Sakinaka Police Station to lodge a complaint. Police have registered an FIR against the unknown accused and initiated further investigation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 29-Year-Old Sakinaka Bank Employee Duped Of ₹51,240 In Fake Resort Booking...
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 29-Year-Old Sakinaka Bank Employee Duped Of ₹51,240 In Fake Resort Booking...
Mumbai Politics: Shiv Sena (UBT) Appoints Former Mayor Kishori Pednekar As Group Leader In BMC
Mumbai Politics: Shiv Sena (UBT) Appoints Former Mayor Kishori Pednekar As Group Leader In BMC
Mumbai Crime: Real Estate Businessman Alleges ₹12-Crore Investment Fraud; EOW Registers FIR
Mumbai Crime: Real Estate Businessman Alleges ₹12-Crore Investment Fraud; EOW Registers FIR
Uran Heats Up Ahead Of Raigad District Council And Panchayat Samiti Elections On February 5
Uran Heats Up Ahead Of Raigad District Council And Panchayat Samiti Elections On February 5
WOTR And Hindustan Unilever Foundation Launch Three-Year Programme To Boost Water Security And...
WOTR And Hindustan Unilever Foundation Launch Three-Year Programme To Boost Water Security And...