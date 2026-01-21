BJP-Shinde Sena Tensions Surface As Race For Mumbai Mayor’s Post Intensifies Amid Seat Disputes

As the race for the Mumbai Mayor’s post has heightened, the tensions between the BJP-Shinde Sena Mahayuti have started surfacing. | File Photo

Mumbai: As the race for the Mumbai Mayor’s post has heightened, the tensions between the BJP-Shinde Sena Mahayuti have started surfacing. Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale on Wednesday claimed that 30 seats from the Muslim-dominated areas fell into Shinde Sena’s kitty in the seat-sharing with the BJP for the BMC elections, which the party lost. On the other hand, senior Shiv Sena leader Sada Sarvankar’s son, former corporator from Dadar Samadhan Sarvankar, alleged that the BJP did not support him locally, which led to his defeat.

Local Allegations

However, the Mumbai BJP chief MLA Ameet Satam refused all the allegations. Speaking with the media, Satam said, “The seat sharing was decided after proper discussions between the BJP and Shiv Sena. Also, there is no substance in the allegation that any particular candidate was not supported. If any member of the Mahayuti has any issues, those should be addressed within and not publicly.”

Notably, the Shinde Sena won only in 29 out of a total of 90 contested wards, thereby weakening its negotiating power for the mayoral and standing committee chairman’s post. Shewale is in New Delhi, representing his party in the negotiations talks with BJP leaders for the mayor’s post. Shewale and Satam also held a meeting on Wednesday morning.

Mayoral Race Stakes

Both parties continue their claims for the post of Mumbai mayor. At the time BJP has been waiting for 30 years to install its Mayor in the BMC, and also had emerged as the biggest party with 89 seats, the Shiv Sena wants to retain the tradition of Mumbai having a mayor elected from Shiv Sena.

Upcoming Lottery

“Eknath Shinde is an important leader within NDA. While deciding on mayor and committee chairmanships, the demands of Shiv Sena will be considered respectfully,” Satam added. While Shewali said the decision on the mayor of Mumbai will be taken in Maharashtra only.

The picture will be clearer once CM Devendra Fadnavis returns to Mumbai from Davos on Saturday. In the meantime, the reservation lottery for the mayor’s post will be drawn on Thursday, moving ahead of the negotiation talks. Notably, the Shinde Sena lacks options for reservation for SC/ST category corporators to be nominated for the mayoral post. While the BJP has all corporators from all the categories.

