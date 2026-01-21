Mumbai Politics: BMC House To Have 10 Nominated Corporators After MMC Act Amendment, Defeated Heavyweights May Return

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation House will include 10 nominated corporators following amendments to the MMC Act | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 21: Following the March 2023 amendment to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, the BMC’s 227-member House will now include 10 nominated corporators, up from five.

However, the expanded nominations could pave the way for several defeated heavyweight corporators to make a comeback to the civic body.

Seat-sharing likely among parties

Previously, the party with the highest strength could nominate a larger share of corporators. The March 2023 amendment to the MMC Act increased BMC’s nominated seats from five to 10.

With the BJP emerging as the single largest party with 89 elected corporators in 2026, it is likely to secure up to four nominations, while the remaining seats are expected to be shared among the UBT-led Shiv Sena–MNS, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Congress.

Role of nominated corporators

Nominated corporators, who can participate in discussions and committees but cannot vote or hold positions such as Mayor, increasingly serve as a way for parties to bring in popular leaders or narrowly defeated candidates.

In the last civic House, the five nominated corporators were Trushna Vishwasrao and Arvind Bhosale (undivided Shiv Sena), Bhalchandra Shirsat and Shriniwas Tripathi (BJP), and Sunil Narsale (Congress).

Defeated leaders in contention

In the recent civic polls, several leaders who switched parties faced defeats, including former BMC Opposition leader Ravi Raja, who joined the BJP and lost Dharavi Ward 185 to Shiv Sena (UBT)’s TM Jagdish. Raja is likely to be nominated as a corporator.

Other defeated BJP leaders, including Anil Kokil, Nana Ambole and Priti Patankar, along with former corporators Vinod Mishra and previous nominated member Bhalchandra Shirsat, are also in the race for nominations, sources said.

