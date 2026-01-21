Mumbai Tragedy: 26-Year-Old IT Professional Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Car Outside Office In Malad West; Driver Booked

A 26-year-old IT professional died after being hit by a speeding car outside her workplace in Malad West late at night | FPJ - Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 21: A 26-year-old woman working with an IT firm died after being hit by a speeding car outside her workplace in Malad West late on the night of January 16, 2026. The Bangur Nagar Police have registered an FIR against the car driver for causing death due to rash and negligent driving.

Victim identified

The deceased has been identified as Vinita Gupta (26), a resident of Virar West in Palghar district and an employee of First Source Company in Malad West. Her brother, Shraddhanand Hridaynath Gupta (30), an IT engineer, lodged the complaint with the police. The accused has been identified as Gulbir Gurudev Singh (23).

Incident details

According to the complaint, the incident occurred at around 11.10 pm on January 16, when Vinita Gupta stepped out of the main gate of the First Source Company at Mindspace, Malad West, along Bank Road, to have tea with her colleagues. At that time, a Swift car (MH-47-AU-1925), coming from the Infinity Mall side towards the Teleperformance office at high speed, allegedly rammed into her.

The impact threw Vinita onto the road, causing severe injuries to her head, chin, hands and legs. She suffered a skull fracture and heavy bleeding, doctors said. The driver reportedly attempted to flee but was detained by people at the spot.

Hospitalisation and death

Vinita was initially rushed by locals in an auto-rickshaw to Matoshri Gomti Hospital (Tiwari Hospital) in Goregaon West, where she was admitted in critical condition.

She was later shifted for advanced treatment to Prarthana Hospital, Bangur Nagar, Goregaon West, at around 5.30 am on January 20. However, despite intensive care treatment, she was declared dead at 5.50 am by Dr Saurabh Tiwari and neurologist Dr Rahul Chhajed.

Police probe underway

The accused driver, Gulbir Gurudev Singh (23), is a resident of Malad West. Witnesses informed the family that bottles were found inside the accused’s car. Police are probing whether alcohol consumption was involved.

A post-mortem was conducted at the Siddharth Post-Mortem Centre, Goregaon West. The cause of death has been kept reserved pending histopathological examination, with blood and organ samples preserved for further analysis.

Also Watch:

Based on the complaint, the Bangur Nagar Police have registered a case against the accused driver under relevant sections of law for causing death by negligence. Further investigation is underway.

