Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 2 Arrested For Facilitating ₹4.62 Crore ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam Targeting Elderly Woman

West Region Cyber Police arrest two men for enabling a ₹4.62 crore cyber fraud involving a fake digital arrest threat in Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 04: The West Region Cyber Police have arrested two persons for allegedly facilitating a cyber fraud in which an elderly woman was duped of ₹4.62 crore after being threatened with a so-called “digital arrest”.

Accused provided bank accounts to fraudsters

The arrested accused have been identified as Narendra Sinha and Gunjan Dineshchandra. According to the police, the duo provided their bank accounts to cyber fraudsters in exchange for commission. These accounts were used to park and transfer the defrauded money.

Fraudster posed as Delhi Police officer

During the investigation, police found that the victim received a call in October last year from a person posing as a Delhi Police officer. The caller falsely claimed that her bank accounts were under investigation in connection with money laundering and sexual harassment cases and that an FIR had been registered against her.

Victim coerced into transferring funds

Fearing arrest, the woman was coerced into sharing her bank details. The fraudsters threatened her with a “digital arrest” and assured her that the money would be returned after the inquiry. Under pressure, she transferred ₹4.62 crore from her bank account and recurring deposits into the accounts provided by the accused.

Also Watch:

Police trace transaction trail

Realising later that she had been cheated, the woman approached the West Region Cyber Police Station and lodged a complaint. Based on technical analysis and transaction trails, the police traced and arrested the two account holders. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/