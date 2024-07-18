 Mumbai: Customs Superintendent Arrested By CBI In Graft Case
According to sources, on July 16, a CBI received a complaint from a Satara resident, alleging that Saket demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant for clearing his import consignment.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 18, 2024, 12:07 AM IST
Mumbai: Customs Superintendent Arrested By CBI In Graft case | Representative Image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested superintendent of Customs, Kumar Saket, posted at courier cell, International Courier Terminal, Sahar, Andheri (East), for allegedly demanding a bribe from the complainant for clearing his import consignment.

“The allegations mentioned in the complaint have been discretely verified, which reveals that Saket, after negotiation, agreed to accept a bribe of Rs80,000 from the complainant. The contents of complaint and verification conducted prima-facie disclose commission of an offence punishable under section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act,” said a CBI official.

