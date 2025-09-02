 Mumbai Customs Nabs Two Tamil Nadu Men With Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹4 Crore
The Customs officers then carried out searches of her baggage which resulted in recovery of packets containing green coloured dry flowering and fruiting substance, purported to be hydroponic weed (marijuana) in lumps and compressed form.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 11:07 PM IST
The Air Intelligence Unit of Customs in two separate cases have arrested two persons hailing from Tamil Nadu for allegedly smuggling drugs worth around Rs 4 crore from abroad.

First Seizure from Vietnam Passenger

According to the agency sources, the Customs officers intercepted one passenger Krishnamoorthy Ramasamy (49), a resident of Tamil Nadu, was intercepted on the basis of suspicion that he might be carrying some contraband items, after he arrived at the CSMI Airport, Mumbai on Monday from Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam.

Admission of Smuggling for Money

The Customs officers then carried out searches of her baggage which resulted in recovery of packets containing green coloured dry flowering and fruiting substance, purported to be hydroponic weed (marijuana) in lumps and compressed form. The Customs officers seized a total 2,012 grams of hydroponic weed valued at Rs 2.01 crore.

"Ramasamy also admitted knowledge, non-declaration, concealment, recovery and seizure of the narcotics substance for monetary consideration of Rs 15,000. He said he was aware that smuggling of hydroponic weed and other illegal drugs into India attracts stringent punishment," said a Customs officer.

Second Seizure from Bangkok Passenger

In another case, the Customs officers intercepted one passenger Abdul Kadhar Bilal, also a resident of Tamil Nadu after he arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai on Monday from Bangkok. Search of his baggage resulted in recovery of 1932 grams of greenish coloured dry leafy substance in lumps form purported to be hydroponic weed valued Rs 1.93 crore.

Investigation into Wider Network

"The preliminary investigation carried out so far in accordance with the law and the statement given by the accused disclose involvement of other persons who are yet to be traced. The investigation in the case is at a very preliminary stage and efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused," said the officer.

Prosecution in Court

Public prosecutor Nazia Shaikh argued before the court on behalf of the Customs.

