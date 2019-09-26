Mumbai: Custodial death probe transferred to crime branch

Mumbai: The probe of a 38-year-old man who died while being taken to police station was transferred to crime branch on Wednesday. A vegetable vendor Surendar Parcha died on Tuesday when a team from Shahu Nagar police station was taking him to police station after his arrest to quiz him in a rape case registered against him.

According to the police, on Tuesday, a team from Shahu Nagar police reached his house in Labour Camp, Dharavi and took him into custody. But when a officer caught him from behind, Parcha collapsed. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead before admission.

His family members alleged he died after police team thrashed him. After his death, the family and the locals gathered outside Shahu Nagar and protested.