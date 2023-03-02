Mumbai: CSMT-Uran train connectivity likely by month-end | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The final phase of the Nerul / Belapur-Uran line is likely to be opened by the end of this month. The first phase of the project between Nerul / Belapur and Kharkopar was opened for passengers in November 2018 and currently, the work between Kharkopar-Uran is in its final stages. The commissioner of railway safety (CRS) is likely to inspect the line on March 4 and 6 and the project work will be completed soon, said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway (CR). Once complete, the corridor will connect Uran to CSMT.

Track laying work up to Uran complete

“Currently, Mumbaikars are able to travel up to Kharkopar via Nerul / Belapur, but after the opening of the last leg, they can travel up to Uran,” a senior CR officer said, adding that track laying work up to Uran has been completed.

Meanwhile, sources said that the derailment of a local train on Tuesday might have pushed the CRS inspection a few days further. Asked about the opening of the line, officials said they are planning to open this line up to Uran by the end of this month, but it depends on the CRS approval. According to the letter by Manoj Arora, CRS (central circle, Mumbai) the section is likely to be inspected on March 4 and 6. “We are trying to complete all the work before the inspection,” a senior CR official said.

When asked about Tuesday's derailment near Kharkopar, officials said, “We already restored the affected section and are now focusing on completion of work for the last phase of the project.” Sources said the line would have been complete by September 2022, but some villagers had not allowed work to take place on some patches for the past few months.

The construction of the Belapur-Uran local train project is key to Navi Mumbai airport connectivity. Of the 26.7-km stretch, a 12-km track to Kharkopar is operational with two suburban trains providing 40 services, and work on the last leg of the project is underway. The project is being done on a cost-sharing basis with the CIDCO. One-third of the project cost is being borne by the railways and two-thirds by CIDCO at 67:33. The date of approval of the project was March 1996 with an original deadline of March 2004.

URAN LINE

Total Length

26.7 km

Phase-I Nerul / Belapur to Kharkopar

Length 12.4km

Status Complete

Phase-II Kharkopar to Uran

Length 14.3 km

Status Underway