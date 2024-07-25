Mumbai: CSMT-Howrah Duronto Express Faces Multiple Delays Due To Locomotive Failures; Impact On Central Railway Local Trains | Representational Image

Mumbai: The CSMT - Howrah Duronto express encountered significant delays Wednesday due to repeated locomotive failures, impacting few local trains on the Central Railway network.

The troubles began when the express train, scheduled to depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), experienced its first setback at platform 18 around 5:26 pm. Initial attempts to rectify the issue delayed the train, which eventually departed at 6:10 pm.

However, the ordeal continued as the locomotive faced another malfunction after crossing Kalyan. The train was forced to halt at platform 1 of Vashind railway station at 8:26 pm. Official concerned promptly addressed the issue, allowing the train to resume its journey by 9:21 pm, nearly an hour behind schedule.

The delays caused a ripple effect on the Central Railway's suburban services, inconveniencing commuters during the evening rush hour. Authorities are investigating the root cause of the locomotive failures to prevent similar disruptions in the future.