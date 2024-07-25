 Mumbai: CSMT-Howrah Duronto Express Faces Multiple Delays Due To Locomotive Failures; Impact On Central Railway Local Trains
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: CSMT-Howrah Duronto Express Faces Multiple Delays Due To Locomotive Failures; Impact On Central Railway Local Trains

Mumbai: CSMT-Howrah Duronto Express Faces Multiple Delays Due To Locomotive Failures; Impact On Central Railway Local Trains

The troubles began when the express train, scheduled to depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), experienced its first setback at platform 18 around 5:26 pm. Initial attempts to rectify the issue delayed the train, which eventually departed at 6:10 pm.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, July 25, 2024, 03:48 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: CSMT-Howrah Duronto Express Faces Multiple Delays Due To Locomotive Failures; Impact On Central Railway Local Trains | Representational Image

Mumbai: The CSMT - Howrah Duronto express encountered significant delays Wednesday due to repeated locomotive failures, impacting few local trains on the Central Railway network.

The troubles began when the express train, scheduled to depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), experienced its first setback at platform 18 around 5:26 pm. Initial attempts to rectify the issue delayed the train, which eventually departed at 6:10 pm.

However, the ordeal continued as the locomotive faced another malfunction after crossing Kalyan. The train was forced to halt at platform 1 of Vashind railway station at 8:26 pm. Official concerned promptly addressed the issue, allowing the train to resume its journey by 9:21 pm, nearly an hour behind schedule.

Read Also
Mumbai: Court Convicts Trio For Knife-Point Robbery Inside CST-Bound Train, Issues Sentencing
article-image

The delays caused a ripple effect on the Central Railway's suburban services, inconveniencing commuters during the evening rush hour. Authorities are investigating the root cause of the locomotive failures to prevent similar disruptions in the future.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Shocker: Disturbing Vandalism At Juhu Koliwada Cemetery; Human Remains Strewn Across Burial...

Mumbai Shocker: Disturbing Vandalism At Juhu Koliwada Cemetery; Human Remains Strewn Across Burial...

Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Woman Traumatized By Instant Loan App Scam; Fraudsters Threaten To Share Morphed...

Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Woman Traumatized By Instant Loan App Scam; Fraudsters Threaten To Share Morphed...

Mumbai: CSMT-Howrah Duronto Express Faces Multiple Delays Due To Locomotive Failures; Impact On...

Mumbai: CSMT-Howrah Duronto Express Faces Multiple Delays Due To Locomotive Failures; Impact On...

Bombay HC To Review Validity Of Union Government's Non-Recognition Of CPS Courses And Admission Ban

Bombay HC To Review Validity Of Union Government's Non-Recognition Of CPS Courses And Admission Ban

Mumbai: President Droupadi Murmu To Grace Maharashtra Legislative Council Centenary Celebration On...

Mumbai: President Droupadi Murmu To Grace Maharashtra Legislative Council Centenary Celebration On...