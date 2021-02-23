Mumbai: CSMIA caters 43 mn doses of COVID-19 vaccines across the globe

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has facilitated the distribution of a total of close to 43 million doses of vaccines, of which 8.5 million doses were distributed in India, while the remaining 34.5 million doses were transported across the globe. Over 113 tonnes of vaccine was distributed to over 57 destinations, including 29 international and 28 domestic destinations. CSMIA witnessed the highest export of the vaccine to Dhaka with 9 million doses, Morocco with 6 million doses and Brazil with 4 million doses. Meanwhile, on the domestic front, a total of 2.1 million doses of vaccines were distributed to Raipur, Cochin and Guwahati. The airport has deployed a dedicated COVID-task force in order to facilitate advanced planning and collaboration between the airport and all stakeholders in this process