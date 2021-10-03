e-Paper Get App

Mumbai Cruise Rave Party Raid: From Aryan Khan to Arbaaz Merchant - List of 8 people who are being investigated by NCB

FPJ Web Desk
The Narcotics Control Bureau has released a list of 8 people who are being investigated in connection with the the raid at an alleged rave party at a cruise off Mumbai coast.

The list includes Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra.

Aryan Khan is the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Based on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on the ship, an NCB team, led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, had raided the Goa-bound cruise ship on Saturday evening and recovered drugs from some of the passengers, the official said.

The eight people were brought to the NCB office in south Mumbai and questioned till early morning.

NCB chief SN Pradhan, while speaking to to ANI, said, "It’s a result of a painstaking investigation that went on for two weeks. We acted on specific intelligence inputs, involvement of some Bollywood links has come to light."

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 12:01 PM IST
