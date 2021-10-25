Mumbai cruise drugs case: Ananya Panday fails to appear before NCB citing health reasons, seeks more time

Actor Ananya Panday did not appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials on Monday, today to record her statement in connection with the agency's ongoing probe in connection with the cruise drug raid case. Panday had informed NCB officials that she was unwell and sought further time to appear before them. Last week, the agency had made enquiries with Panday twice.

"Panday had communicated to us that she was not well and had sought further time to visit NCB in order to join the probe. Since it is a health issue, we have considered her request," said an NCB official.

Sources in the NCB also hinted that there is apparently no evidence of any "drug-related exchanges" in Panday's alleged WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan. The sources divulged that there are "no traces or references" of any marijuana (Ganja) or weed-related chats in their WhatsApp communication which is being scanned in-detail by the NCB.

An NCB official had stated that some new information had cropped up following the analysis of electronic material seized from the earlier accused in the case after which Ananya Panday was asked to join the investigation and corroborate the information which the agency had. The NCB is also examining the mobile phone data of Panday.

A 22-member team headed by Wankhede on October 02 conducted a clandestine raid in the mid-sea on information that drugs were being used in a cruise party. During the raid, they arrested Aryan Khan, along with Munmum Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchantt, Vikrant Chhokar, Mohak Jaswal, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Gomit Chopra and Nupur Satija. The NCB had seized 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA, 5 grams of MD and Rs 1.33 lakh in cash during the raid.

The agency has so far arrested 20 persons, including two Nigerian nationals in the said case.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 04:33 PM IST