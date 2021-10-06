e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 05:32 PM IST

Mumbai cruise drugs bust: Court sends four more persons to NCB custody till October 14

ANI
An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on Saturday night. | ANI

A Mumbai court on Wednesday sent four more persons, who were arrested in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till October 14.

The four persons--Gopal Jee Anand, Samir Sehgal, Manav Singhal and Bhaskar Arora-- were arrested by NCB on Tuesday, and produced before the court today.

The NCB on Tuesday had said that a total of 16 people have been arrested in connection with arrests drug seizures on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast so far.

Eight persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Monday which remanded them to NCB custody till October 7.

Meanwhile, four others -- Abdul Qadir Sheikh, Shreyas Nair, Manish Darya, and Avin Sahu were remanded to NCB custody till October 11 by the court on Tuesday.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on Saturday night.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 05:32 PM IST
