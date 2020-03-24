Mumbai Crime: Woman sexually harassed by cops in Kandivli; probe on

Mumbai: In a shocking incident on Monday night, a woman who was returning home after delivering medicines to her father, was allegedly sexually harassed by policemen in a patrolling van near Thakur Village in Kandivli (E).

The woman shared her ordeal on the social networking site, Twitter, after which police swung into action and an inquiry is currently underway. A city-based public relations strategist said on social media that on Monday night, when she was returning home after delivering medicines to her father, she was intercepted by a police patrolling van.

The woman thought that they wanted to check on her as currently, section 144 of the CrPC Act has been imposed in the state, but was shocked to hear them say, "Kahaan jaa rahi ho, rani? (Where are you going, madam?)".