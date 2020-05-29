Mumbai Crime Watch: Woman found dead with her throat slashed in Thane’s Rabodi area

A 38-year-old woman was dead on Friday morning in Thane. The area in question is under the jusrisdiction of the Rabodi police.

Officials said that the incident took place near the Saket ground gate in Thane. A passer-by had noticed the woman lying on the ground, and realised that her throat had been slashed by a sharp weapon.

The police identified the deceased as 38-year-old Reshma Khatoon who had lived with her husband and two children in the Rabodi area of Thane.

Police Inspector Dilip Rasham from the Rabodi police station said, "We were informed and reached at spot at 9 am and found that the lady lying on the spot. Her throat was slashed. She was taken to the Civil hospital for post mortem."

Rasham said that the police had found out that a woman from the Rabodi area had been missing since Thursday. Following this, the team had approached the family and later identified her.

“We are going through the CCTV footage from cameras installed in nearby areas and hope that we will be able to nab the culprit soon,” Rasham added.

The motive of murder is yet to be ascertained, but the police are attempting to get clues to understand the motive behind the murder.