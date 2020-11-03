Mumbai Crime Watch: Three held for killing youth in Powai

The city crime branch has arrested three persons for allegedly killing a youth over allegation of theft in Powai. According to the police, the accused, identified as Vinod Thakur, 43, Nikesh Jadhav, 27, and Shashank Jadhav, 32, allegedly killed the youth after he stole their mobile phone and a bag a couple of days back.

According to the police, Tanveer Nadaf, 18, a resident of Powai was found badly injured near Powai Lake on October 21. He was rushed to the Rajawadi hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and died on October 28. He could not reveal who had attacked him and kept saying that three accused allegedly hit him after he accidentally collided with them, said police.

After a murder case was registered, crime branch unit 10 began their parallel investigations. On Monday, a police team found three persons roaming suspiciously near Powai Lake area. They were taken into custody and during sustained interrogation they broke down and confessed to killing the victim.

According to the crime branch officer, the accused stayed in a security chowky near the lake, two of them are security guards while third works as gardener. On October 2, Nadaf stole a mobile phone and a bag from their chowky and fled, however, one of them spotted him fleeing.

On October 20, they spotted Nadaf near the lake and took him to the chowky where he was allegedly beaten by them.