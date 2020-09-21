Mumbai Crime Watch: Seven minors sent to remand home after sodomising minor boy

Seven minor boys aged between 14-17 have been sent to a remand home after they allegedly sodomised their minor friend in the first week of September. The incident came to light when the video of the said incident went viral on social media. The accused allegedly tried to sodomise the survivor with a rolling pin, said the survivor in his statement to the police.

According to the police, the survivor and the minor accused stayed in the same locality. On September 2, one of his friends called him at his house. Unaware of any wrongdoing, when he reached he was shocked to find seven boys waiting there.

As soon as he entered, one of them allegedly locked the door while the others grabbed him. One of them covered his mouth and later sodomised him, said the survivor. According to the survivor, one of the minor accused recorded the entire incident on his mobile phone.

According to the Ghatkopar police, the survivor who was in shock did not reveal anything even though he was going through considerable pain. The incident came to light when the video clip started circulating on the social media. Someone known to his family notified them about the clip. When the survivor's elder brother asked him, he narrated the entire incident after which he took him to Ghatkopar police station to lodge a complaint.

As soon as we received the complaint an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of unnatural sex (377), criminal intimidation (506) and wrongful confinement (342) along with section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) 14 (using child for pornographic purpose) 15 (storage of pornographic material involving child) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences act was registered. We have also applied Information Technology act section of publishing or transmitting material depicting children in sexually explicit act (67B), said a police official.

We have seized their mobile phones and sent the minors to the remand home, he added.