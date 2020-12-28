Mumbai crime watch: Rajasthan man held with heroin worth Rs 1.2 crore

Mumbai: The Mumbai crime branch unit 7 has seized heroin (brown sugar) worth Rs 1.2 crore from a 42-year-old man on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Azaz Sher Khan a resident of Rajasthan, has allegedly made the contraband substance at his own at his native place. He was arrested when he came to deliver the drugs, said a crime branch officer.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch sleuths laid a trap near the Ghatkopar railway station and apprehended Khan after his movements found suspicious. He was searched for the possession of any contraband substance, however, nothing was immediately recovered from him. However, when the crime branch officers tore open bottom of his backpack, they found 610 grams of heroin concealed there.

During interrogation, Khan told that he himself made the heroin from opium, acetic acid and urea. Following the seizure, an offence under the relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at the Ghatkopar police station. We are now trying to trace his customers to whom he had came to deliver the consignment, said police.

In an another case, the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Ghatkopar unit recovered cannabis and charas worth Rs 3.20 lakh from one Ramzan Gaffur Shaikh (32). The accused is known drug peddler, said police.