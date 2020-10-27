Mumbai Crime Watch: Notorious Delhi-based chain snatcher, aide held in Malad

Malad Police arrested a Delhi-based notorious chain snatcher along with his aide, who had come to the city with the sole intention of robbing women of their jewellery during Navratri. The duo have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for robbery and chain snatching, while police also recovered the motorcycle used in the crime and a gold chain.

Police said that a woman was robbed of her jewellery by a chain snatcher near Sundar Nagar area of Malad (W). Soon after the incident, the woman approached Malad Police and lodged a complaint, following which police scrutinised over 100 CCTV footages to zero in on the accused. Based on the technical evidence, police managed to acquire the number plate of the accused's bike.

The bike was then traced to Ravi Bagdi, 26, a Jogeshwari resident with the help of Regional Transport Office (RTO), where Bagdi was placed under arrest. During probe he revealed that his relative, Rajesh Khichchad, 32, had orchestrated the robberies and accordingly a trap was laid to nab him on Friday.

Further interrogation of the duo revealed that Khichchad, a Delhi resident, had come to Mumbai and rented a house in Andheri for 10 days, with a sole purpose of robbing women of their jewellery. "He had planned several heists at Kandivali, Borivali and Malad, but was caught in his first attempt after arriving in the city. Khichchad, a former resident of Mumbai, had shifted to Delhi, where he has more than 80 snatching and robbery cases lodged against him.

Police booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for robbery (section 392) and common intention (section 34). Police also recovered the bike and the gold chain, following which they were produced in a local magistrate court and remanded in police custody.